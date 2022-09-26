Contests
‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ exceeds fundraising goals

Hundreds of people raised money and showed their support for the 19th-annual "Walk to Defeat ALS."
Hundreds of people raised money and showed their support for the 19th-annual "Walk to Defeat ALS."(WXIX)
By Frank Marzullo and Courtney King
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of walkers from all over the Tri-State flocked to Winton Woods on Sunday morning for the 19th-annual “Walk to Defeat ALS” after it had been postponed for the past two years from the pandemic.

This year, the organization surpassed their goal of $250,000 and raised more than $340,000 that will help fund treatments, find a cure and to promote advocacy.

According to the ALS Association, more than 5,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year and have a life expectancy of 2-5 years after diagnosis.

In addition, treatments for ALS can cost more than $250,000.

The Central and Southern Ohio ALS Association Chapter has supported people living with ALS and their loved ones through services and education since 1984.

For those wanting to learn more about the walk, visit Walk to Defeat ALS’s website.

