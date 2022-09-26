West Chester first responders head to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three West Chester first responders are headed to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian.

West Chester police say that Lieutenant Trevor Frodge deployed Saturday afternoon with Ohio Task Force 1. Police add that Assistant Fire Chief of Administration David Pickering and Battalion Chief David Mainwaring are expect to deploy Tuesday with the Butler County Incident Management Team.

The storm, which has developed into a hurricane, is expected to make landfall in Cuba Monday and will strengthen into a category four hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before hitting the west central Florida coast Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

9/26 5 AM- The latest NHC advisory is out with Ian officially upgraded to a hurricane. The center of the storm currently sits west of Jamaica and is forecast to strengthen further in the short term. Several watches and warnings are already out, mainly for Gulf coast areas. #flwx pic.twitter.com/FSOJ5z21NY — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 26, 2022

Mon 9/26/2022 Ian is expected to be a major hurricane in the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this week and bring a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, & heavy rainfall for parts of Florida by the middle of this week. pic.twitter.com/0ZEPILYzJR — NWS Southern Region (@NWSSouthern) September 26, 2022

