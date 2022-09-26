West Chester first responders head to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three West Chester first responders are headed to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian.
West Chester police say that Lieutenant Trevor Frodge deployed Saturday afternoon with Ohio Task Force 1. Police add that Assistant Fire Chief of Administration David Pickering and Battalion Chief David Mainwaring are expect to deploy Tuesday with the Butler County Incident Management Team.
The storm, which has developed into a hurricane, is expected to make landfall in Cuba Monday and will strengthen into a category four hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before hitting the west central Florida coast Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
