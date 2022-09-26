Contests
Why white cheddar cheese is coming to a chili parlor near you

Fans will be able celebrate the reveal of the Bengals’ wildly popular all-white uniforms with cheese to match.
White cheese is coming to Gold Star to celebrate the Bengals stunning new all-white uniform set.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are finally wearing white. Now so can your coneys and three-ways.

White cheese is coming to Gold Star.

MORE | Cincinnati Bengals reveal new white uniform | Tyreek Hill has message for Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup

It will be available starting Thursday, when the Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium.

How much longer will you be able to get it? While supplies last, the company says.

Said Gold Star CEO and President Roger David, “The White Bengal is officially coming to Cincinnati! Gold Star wanted to commemorate this special moment in Bengals history by topping our fan-favorite ways and cheese coneys with white cheddar cheese – don’t worry it tastes exactly the same as our shredded cheddar cheese! We’re looking forward to seeing how fans incorporate the White Bengal cheddar cheese into their ‘White Bengal’ pre-game rituals.”

More, Gold Star is also giving away tickets to Bengals home games throughout the season. To enter, head to your neighborhood Gold Star and follow the instructions on your receipt to register for a chance to win a Bengals home game ticket package with four tickets and a $50 Gold Star gift card.

For more information about Gold Star, visit www.goldstarchili.com.

