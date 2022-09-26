Contests
Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Green Township, police say

A woman was struck on Lawrence and Ebenezer Road in Green Township.
A woman was struck on Lawrence and Ebenezer Road in Green Township.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgetown North, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Lawrence Road and Ebenezer Road Saturday at approximately 7:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said.

It is unknown if the vehicle fled the scene at this time.

Police do not know the condition of the victim.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as we get more details.

