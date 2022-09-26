Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Green Township, police say

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgetown North, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Lawrence Road and Ebenezer Road Saturday at approximately 7:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said.

It is unknown if the vehicle fled the scene at this time.

Police do not know the condition of the victim.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as we get more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.