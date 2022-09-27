Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service

Post about 5th grader’s business goes viral on Facebook
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business.

Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass.

“I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been using for a couple of weeks now, the tire came off and I’ve got to get a new one.”

Tre’shawn, who goes by Rozay, is working his way up to fixing his old mower by drumming up business and handing out business cards.

Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business
Tre'shawn has been handing out these cards to drum up business(Tony Geftos)

Over the weekend, a photo of one of his cards next to a picture of Tre’shawn got thousands of shares on Facebook. Now, Rozay’s mom is planning to drive him all over the Toledo area to mow. He credits the idea to his older brother Jaivon Starks, who’s 16.

“I started because my brother started taking me to cut grass with him, and he told me if I make more money, then I can help my mom out,” says Rozay, who is now looking ahead to the next season and planning to shovel snow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
NASA released an unprecedented look at Jupiter and an unsettling eavesdrop on a black hole.
Jupiter is about to be larger, brighter in night sky than it’s been in 50+ years
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup

Latest News

Justin Rosenbalm ,36, is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison.
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
BCI shoeprint, ballistics experts testify in Pike County massacre trial
Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
Fairfield police are searching for Sara J. Chandler. According to officers, Chandler was last...
Fairfield Township officers search for woman last seen Friday