New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants to consolidate two research laboratories into a new research facility on a single campus on the intersection’s northwest quadrant.

The 14-acre site will include an employee parking garage and a five-story building set back 100 ft. from the property boundary to comply with Department of Homeland Security requirements.

That City of Cincinnati currently owns around 1.4 acres of the site currently controlled by Cincinnati Parks. Around 0.4 acres are also city-owned, and some property in the site comprises public right- of-ways including Hickman Avenue.

City Council on Wednesday will decide whether to vacate the right-of-ways and sell all the property to the federal government for $3.07 million to move the project forward.

The sale price includes a NIOSH contribution to Greater Cincinnati Water Works to install a water main along Reading Road south of the site.

It “equals of exceeds the fair market value” of the property, according to the City.

On Monday, the ordinance cleared the Budget and Finance Committee, on which all nine council members sit.

The Board of Park Commissioners and the city’s departments of economic development and transportation have already signed off on the sale. The Park Board deemed the 1.4 acres it owns aren’t needed for park purposes, according to the City.

The Parks department will vacate the property by April 30, 2023, according to the purchase agreement.

If the purchase goes through, NIOSH will consolidate the parcels to build the research facility, which is years in the making.

Cincinnati’ current two labs in Columbia Tusculum and Pleasant Ridge are more than 50 years old and predate NIOSH’s founding in 1971.

The U.S. General Services Administration first announced the labs would be consolidated in 2007, though it did not say where. Several sites were considered, including some outside Cincinnati.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown in 2015 helped acquire $110 million to find the new facility, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Avondale was identified as the likely final destination for the project in 2017. Design and construction were expected to begin the following year, according to a Centers for Disease Control request for project bids. A completion date was set for early 2021.

In November 2019, still no progress had been made. Both Brown and fellow Ohio Sen. Rob Portman worked to secure the funding from Congressional cuts, while they assured local stakeholders the plans were still moving forward.

Then the pandemic happened.

It wasn’t until May 2021 that the federal government invited representatives from the City, Uptown Consortium and the staffs of Brown and Portman to participate in design review.

Uptown Consortium’s vision for the Reading Road/MLK intersection is similarly years in the making. An update on the four development sites is below.

