Bengals’ Reader to be sidelined for extended period due to knee injury, report say

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) will be without one of their key defensive players this Thursday and for the foreseeable future.

Defensive Tackle D.J. Reader is expected to be out for an extended period of time, according to Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway.

Reader injured his knee in the week three win against the New York Jets (1-2).

While the team has not released detailed information on the injury, Conway says a source told her the team does not expect to have him back any time soon.

The good news, according to Conway, the injury is not thought to be season-ending.

The Bengals will take the field without Reader for Thursday Night Football against the undefeated Miami Dolphins (3-0).

