Princeton City Schools bus drivers threaten strike after employer refuses to give paid time off

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Around 70 bus drivers, special needs bus monitors, and mechanics with Local 184 of Ohio Association of Public School Employees threatened their employer First Student with a strike after refusing to add paid time off in their new contracts, according to Derryl Hall with OAPSE.

Hall says First Student is a student transportation company that partners with schools in the Tri-State area, including Princeton City Schools.

Their latest contract states they do not get paid for sick leave or paid time off, Hall said.

Hall says the members have been working two 30-day extensions since their contract expired on July 31.

“We are living in the age of COVID, when people have been sick and contagious and had to miss work through no fault of their own. And these drivers and monitors had no paid time off the job. Many of them had to come to work with COVID because they couldn’t afford to take days off work and not be paid. It’s just not right,” Hall said.

Hall states that 88% of the union members voted last week for a strike if an agreement cannot be reached.

The union and First Student are still negotiating and will meet with a federal mediator on Thursday.

“That’s how important this issue is to them. A lot of our members are long-time drivers in the district. Because of the bus driver shortage throughout Ohio and the country, they are already being asked to do a lot more. To refuse them paid time off is a real slap in the face to hard-working, dedicated employees,” Hall said.

He states that the union workers want to avoid going on strike because they want to get the students to and from school safely without disruptions.

If an agreement cannot be reached, the date set for the strike will be Monday, October 3.

