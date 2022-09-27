Butler County EMA to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the next 16 days, the Butler County Emergency Management Agency will be providing general relief efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Florida once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

The EMA team is not new to these types of relief tasks.

“We’ve had positive experiences in the state of Florida during their time of need, and we’re excited to go down there and help,” said Butler County EMA’s Public Information Officer Joshua King. “We’re mobilizing now, and we will help with the hardest hit areas when we get down there.”

King says the team will provide police and fire vehicles, a box truck with a trailer, food, and a mobile command center to the places in need.

“It’s just an area for the administration to work and be able to keep an eye on the incoming weather and to be able to keep an eye on everything from one centralized location,” explained King.

The Director of Butler County’s EMA, Matt Haverkos, says over the past 15 years, the team has assisted with dozens of natural disasters throughout the country.

For Haverkos, providing aid to those in need affects him personally.

“I’ve lived through a hurricane personally through the response efforts and watching other people respond growing up, and it’s really powerful now to watch public safety professionals,” Haverkos said.

Haverkos lived in Orlando when Hurricane Charley hit his hometown in 2004.

He says the hurricane was one of the strongest in U.S. history and caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

“I think folks, particularly in our media market, don’t always understand what it is to be in a country that we live in and have no water, no food, no gas, and communication is little at best,” said Haverkos.

Haverkos says that after experiencing a natural disaster, he feels a personal responsibility to provide top-notch care for victims every time the Butler County EMA is called for assistance.

The Butler County EMA says at this time they have not been told what their assignments are, but they say it will be all hands-on deck once Hurricane Ian arrives.

Other groups from our area that plan to help in Florida are Duke Energy, Ohio Task Force 1, and the West Chester Fire Department.

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm, according to Associated Press.

There was still uncertainty over precisely where Ian would crash onshore, and its exact track could determine how severe the storm surge is for Tampa Bay, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. Landfall south of the bay could make the impact “much less bad,” McNoldy said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to prepare for extended power outages and to get out of the storm’s potential path.

