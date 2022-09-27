Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and...
Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.(Source: MGN Photo)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season.

Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard.

The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.

The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn’t come at a worse time. With the holidays and peak baking season approaching, increased demand could make the issue even worse.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup
NASA released an unprecedented look at Jupiter and an unsettling eavesdrop on a black hole.
Jupiter is about to be larger, brighter in night sky than it’s been in 50+ years

Latest News

Rickey Morris
Lincoln Heights Cold Case: What happened to Rickey Morris?
Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood
Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
The future of uptown Cincinnati revolves around the intersection of Reading Road and Martin...
New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati