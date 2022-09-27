Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was caught on camera driving through an active police scene. Now he faces criminal charges.

Investigators were working a car crash involving multiple vehicles at Section Avenue and Ross Avenue last Tuesday around 10:40 p.m.

Two cars collided on Ross Avenue just off Section Avenue.

Norwood EMS transported multiple victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the crash report shows. Police suspected their injuries non-life-threatening.

The footage shows a driver come on to the crash scene and pass an officer’s cruiser, whose lights were flashing, signaling the road is closed.

“Hey stop your car! Right now! Put your car in park! Are you kidding me!?” The officer can be heard saying.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Evan Buckley, ignores the commands to stop and pull over. Instead he drives away from the scene.

Officers arrested him later that day at work without incident. He is charged with two misdemeanors, failure to comply and misconduct at an emergency.

Buckley says he panicked and would do things differently if he could. He says he started panicking and had anxiety when he realized what he’d done.

“It was rough,” he said. “I was running late to work. I panicked and, worst case. I didn’t listen. When things got wrong, I didn’t think things through.”

Buckley says he thought he could pass because the crash was all in one lane. He says he was going just 20 mph.

“I’m running late,” he recalled. “The accident was in the left-hand lane. I’m in the right-hand lane. There was plenty of room for me to get by. I wasn’t going to hurt anyone or get near anyone. It didn’t turn out that way.”

He says he apologized to the first responders and crash victims at the scene.

