Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Caught on video: Farmington schools superintendent hits student with his car

Victim’s mother says she believes the superintendent and police aren’t handling the situation properly
By Jenna Rae
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A dangerous moment of impact was seen and heard on camera. A video that’s caused a stir on social media shows a 12-year-old boy being hit by a car while riding his bike in his neighborhood. The driver turns out to be the local school district’s superintendent.

The boy’s mother said she’s heard nothing from the superintendent since the accident and said she believes it’s being swept under the rug.

“It’s disgusting. I mean, it really is,” the victim’s mother said.

It was just another Tuesday for Nathan and his friends. His mother, who talked only to News 4, wished to remain anonymous.

“We ride almost every day when we get the chance to,” Stevie DeBold said.

DeBold’s been friends with Nathan for years. Last Tuesday, Ring doorbell camera footage shows the pre-teens riding their bikes until a car comes into the frame, hitting Nathan.

“I was freaking out,” DeBold said.

“His friend came running in the house that he had gotten hit by a car, and I jumped up and just ran,” the victim’s mother explained.

In the video, you see the white Jeep hit Nathan on his bike, stop, then the driver gets out. Farmington police confirmed the driver was Farmington R-7 Schools Superintendent Matt Ruble.

“Mr. Ruble said he wasn’t worried about his car, he would replace the bike, ‘Is my son okay’?” I looked at Nathan and said ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?’ I said ‘Nathan can you walk? We’re going to the hospital.’ And that was the extent of the conversation,” the victim’s mother said.

Nathan’s mother said she went to file a police report with Farmington police the next day but was told her son was in the wrong.

“I decided to seek legal counsel, who then initially told me to go back and force them to file a police report,” the victim’s mother added.

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, who didn’t want to go on camera, said there was a report filed and News 4 can obtain that report later this week. He also said Nathan failed to stop at the stop sign and no charges are being filed.

“I don’t feel like they’ve handled it properly because if they did, they would’ve taken a written statement, and the pictures we had of my son at the hospital, they would’ve contacted the children who were playing with him, and not leave it so one-sided,” the victim’s mom said.

News 4 called Farmington schools to speak with Ruble, but never heard back from the school.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
NASA released an unprecedented look at Jupiter and an unsettling eavesdrop on a black hole.
Jupiter is about to be larger, brighter in night sky than it’s been in 50+ years
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup

Latest News

Justin Rosenbalm ,36, is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison.
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
BCI shoeprint, ballistics experts testify in Pike County massacre trial
Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
Fairfield police are searching for Sara J. Chandler. According to officers, Chandler was last...
Fairfield Township officers search for woman last seen Friday