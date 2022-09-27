Contests
Colerain police searching for critically missing 10-year-old

Trevonta Page
Trevonta Page(Colerain police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A young Colerain boy has been missing since Monday afternoon, police say.

The Colerain Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 10-year-old Trevonta Page.

Page was last seen around 3:15 p.m. near Struble Elementary.

He was wearing a green polo, dark jeans, black and white tennis shoes and was carrying a blue and gray backpack.

If you see him, you’re urged to contact Colerain police at 513.321.COPS.

