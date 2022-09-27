Contests
Cool Sunshine Tuesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We stay in the mid 60s for the entire week, we also stay dry.

We are tracking no rainfall until Sunday.

Morning lows will fall back into the 40s this week with highs by mid week even in the lower 60s.

Watching Hurricane Ian: The storm remains at category 3 and will get stronger this afternoon as a category 4 storm. While track brings storm surge and heavy rainfall to Tampa, Florida, the eye trends a tad more east and south as of the 5am update.

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
