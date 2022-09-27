Coroner: 80-year-old NKY man dies from weekend crash

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Elmer Smith of Florence was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened Saturday in Florence.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to a Florence police spokesman.

We will update this story as soon as we hear back.

