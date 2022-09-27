Contests
Duke Energy sends 700 line workers to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian

Duke Energy in Cincinnati is sending 700 workers to Florida to help aid residents prior to...
Duke Energy in Cincinnati is sending 700 workers to Florida to help aid residents prior to Hurricane Ian.(WCJB File)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Duke Energy is sending 700 line workers from Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana in addition to 10,000 lineworkers from other parts of the region to help with power outages in Florida amid Hurricane Ian.

According to spokesperson Casey Kroger, the crew left Monday will be arriving in St. Petersburg Tuesday.

Ohio Task Force 1, the Red Cross, and West Chester first responders, are also headed to Florida to give aid to the residents.

Hurricane Ian hit Cuba Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane has already hit the southeastern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

