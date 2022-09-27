Duke Energy sends 700 line workers to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Duke Energy is sending 700 line workers from Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana in addition to 10,000 lineworkers from other parts of the region to help with power outages in Florida amid Hurricane Ian.

According to spokesperson Casey Kroger, the crew left Monday will be arriving in St. Petersburg Tuesday.

With Hurricane #Ian's imminent landfall expected along Florida’s west coast, Duke Energy is mobilizing 10,000 lineworkers, tree professionals, damage assessment & support personnel to restore power. We urge customers to prepare now for outages. More info: https://t.co/MZY8gUSoIJ pic.twitter.com/e0ooMX7MlN — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 27, 2022

Ohio Task Force 1, the Red Cross, and West Chester first responders, are also headed to Florida to give aid to the residents.

Hurricane Ian hit Cuba Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Ian Advisory 17: Category 3 Hurricane Ian Moving Over Western Cuba. Significant Wind and Storm Surge Impacts Occurring Over Western Cuba. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 27, 2022

The hurricane has already hit the southeastern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

9/27/22 10:45 AM - Hurricane Ian has emerged into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico with max sustained winds of 115 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening expected today. Ian will approach the west coast of FL as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/yGSCeth7gW — NWS Southern Region (@NWSSouthern) September 27, 2022

