Fairfield Township officers search for woman last seen Friday

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Fairfield Township officers are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton.

Officers say Sara J. Chandler was wearing dark-colored knee-length shorts and a white Champion t-shirt.

Chandler is about five feet and five inches tall, has blue eyes, and brown/red hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Township investigators at 513-887-5841.

