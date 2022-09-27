Contests
Fairfield Township officers search for woman last seen Friday

Fairfield police are searching for Sara J. Chandler. According to officers, Chandler was last...
Fairfield police are searching for Sara J. Chandler. According to officers, Chandler was last seen Friday in Hamilton.(Fairfield Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Fairfield Township officers are searching for a woman who was last seen Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton.

Officers say Sara J. Chandler was wearing dark-colored knee-length shorts and a white Champion t-shirt.

Chandler is about five feet and five inches tall, has blue eyes, and brown/red hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Township investigators at 513-887-5841.

