Father pleads guilty to attempted child endangering after 5-year-old shoots self in Middletown, court records say

Investigators believe the shooting was an accident.
Father of 5-year-old who allegedly shot himself pleads guilty
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Amber Jayanth
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A father pleaded guilty to an attempted child endangerment charge following an April shooting when his 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself, according to Butler County court records.

Middletown police say Fernando Enamorado, 31, was arrested after police and fire crews responded to a home on 10th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on April 27 for a report of a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old had been shot in the leg, according to police.

Investigators say the child was playing with a gun he found in his father’s bedroom. They think the shooting was an accident.

The child was taken to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Enamorado is the one who called 911. He is heard on the audio recording saying the gun was put in his dresser drawer.

The 31-year-old father will return to court on Oct. 31 for sentencing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

