Hamilton County judge extends restraining order in decisive Ohio abortion case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge on Tuesday extended the temporary restraining order blocking the state’s six-week abortion ban.

The original order, issued Sept. 14, blocked the ban for 14 days. The extension continues the order through Oct. 12.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins set an Oct. 7 hearing on the preliminary injunction, which could block the so-called “Heartbeat Law” in its entirety.

READ IT HERE | Judge blocks Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Law’

Abortion is now legal in Ohio up to 21 weeks and six days after someone’s last period, close to the viability stage at which the U.S. Supreme Court drew its line in the 1992 case Casey v. Planned Parenthood.

Jenkins reasoned in his Sept. 14 decision the Ohio law, Senate Bill 23, was causing “irreparable harm” while in effect.

“The record is replete with evidence of women who have suffered and whose health has been placed in jeopardy as a result of S.B. 23,” Jenkins wrote. “[...]S.B. 23 clearly discriminates against pregnant women and places an enormous burden on them to secure safe and effective health care such that it violates Ohio’s Equal Protection and Benefit Clause and is therefore unconstitutional.”

