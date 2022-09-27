Hoax 911 call of active shooter at Princeton High School traced back to California number

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The hoax 911 call reporting an active shooter at Princeton High School last Friday originated in Modesto, California, according to documents from the Hamilton County Communication Center.

Law enforcement said the call, which sent widespread panic across the school district, was traced back to a senior living complex in the California town, the documents read.

The call claiming someone had just opened fire on Princeton students came in around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sharonville Police Lt. Walter Cordes said.

The caller described the shooter as having on body armor, a red shirt and blue pants and was armed with an AR-15, the documents show. The person further stated the shooter injured 10 students in room 199.

911 call recording: “He left one classroom and came to another classroom next to our classroom. He opened fire on the students. Ten students got injured next to our classroom. He’s armed with an AR-15 Riffle.”

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the alleged threat and began searching for the shooter.

Officers searched the building before issuing the all-clear by 11 a.m. It took so long because police had to go room-by-room in the entire campus to make sure, Lt. Cordes said, adding that no one was hurt.

At 10:44 a.m., the communications center determined the 911 call originated from the Modesto retirement complex.

By 11:19 a.m., authorities in California were at the location tied to the phone number, a retirement apartment complex on the outskirts of the West Coast town about an hour and a half from San Francisco, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Records show police suspected a teen might have made the prank call. But there was no teen there. Instead, they found a 66-year-old man “in very poor health” who said he no longer had that telephone number, the Enquirer reports.

The investigation into what happened Friday remains ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters vowed in a statement Friday to find and punish the person who made the hoax call.

The threat of a school shooting is every parent’s worst nightmare. I can’t imagine how scared these parents and kids were today. Orchestrating a hoax like this is beyond offensive. It is stupid and completely illegal. Innocent people and first responders could have easily been injured. Law enforcement will find out who did this. And when apprehended, they better be ready for prison.

It is unclear if the Princeton High School shooter hoax is part of a string of alleged active school shooter calls made across Ohio and the United States on Friday.

