House fire evacuates Florence family

Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pet dog from their home early Tuesday.
Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pet dog from their home early Tuesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pet dog from their home early Tuesday.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Florence shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers.

The fire is out, but there is heavy damage visible in the garage area of the two-story residence.

Crews remain on scene investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

