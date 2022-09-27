House fire evacuates NKY family

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fire evacuated a northern Kentucky family and their pets from their home early Tuesday.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out in the 6100 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Burlington shortly after 4 a.m., according to Boone County dispatchers.

The fire is out, but there is heavy damage visible in the garage area of the two-story residence.

Crews remain on scene investigating.

