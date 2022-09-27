Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township

Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.
Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.

At around 11:20 p.m., Clermont County dispatchers received a 911 call from a man reporting that a passenger of another vehicle had shot his car.

Deputies say that while he was on the phone with dispatchers, the man found Union Township officers in the area and reported the incident to them.

He told the officers that the other vehicle was a black Chevy Traverse SUV, deputies said.

Officers found the SUV on Bach Buxton Road just north of Ohio Pike and initiated the traffic stop.

When detectives and the crime scene unit arrived at the scene, they discovered that two 9 mm casings were located in the area of the shooting on State Route 125.

Police K-9s found two 9mm handguns in a ditch line along Bach Buxton Road near LaRosa’s. Deputies say they are believed to be associated with the incident.

Turner was taken to the Clermont County Jail and is charged with one count of felonious assault.

He is held without bond.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No one was injured during the incident, deputies said.

Deputies are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
NASA released an unprecedented look at Jupiter and an unsettling eavesdrop on a black hole.
Jupiter is about to be larger, brighter in night sky than it’s been in 50+ years
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup

Latest News

Justin Rosenbalm ,36, is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison.
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
BCI shoeprint, ballistics experts testify in Pike County massacre trial
Fairfield police are searching for Sara J. Chandler. According to officers, Chandler was last...
Fairfield Township officers search for woman last seen Friday