Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Milford man was arrested for allegedly shooting into another vehicle in Batavia Township Monday night, according to deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.

At around 11:20 p.m., Clermont County dispatchers received a 911 call from a man reporting that a passenger of another vehicle had shot his car.

Deputies say that while he was on the phone with dispatchers, the man found Union Township officers in the area and reported the incident to them.

He told the officers that the other vehicle was a black Chevy Traverse SUV, deputies said.

Officers found the SUV on Bach Buxton Road just north of Ohio Pike and initiated the traffic stop.

When detectives and the crime scene unit arrived at the scene, they discovered that two 9 mm casings were located in the area of the shooting on State Route 125.

Police K-9s found two 9mm handguns in a ditch line along Bach Buxton Road near LaRosa’s. Deputies say they are believed to be associated with the incident.

Turner was taken to the Clermont County Jail and is charged with one count of felonious assault.

He is held without bond.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No one was injured during the incident, deputies said.

Deputies are still investigating.

