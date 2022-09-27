Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Ohio Task Force 1 waits in Alabama to help Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

Ohio Task Force 1 waits in Alabama to help Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As people living in the path of Hurricane Ian continue to evacuate or prepare to shelter in place, Ohio Task Force 1 is waiting to deploy to the hardest hit areas.

The 47-person team left their Vandalia, Ohio, base on Saturday.

“We’ll start off, especially in a hurricane like this, we’ll start out with search and rescue of immediate needs right away,” says Task Force Leader Jack Reall, “We’ll go to more of evacuating people in isolated areas due to flood waters, collapsed structures that kind of stuff. And then we’ll probably start doing a door-to-door search of the impacted areas. Making sure that we don’t have anybody trapped. Doing some damage assessment along with that. And then follow up with some humanitarian stuff like getting water and food to places that are isolated by boat.”

Reall’s team is now awaiting orders in southeast Alabama.

Because they have some time between getting to Alabama and when the hurricane will hit, they are doing some on-location, pre-deployment training.

“We’re doing some last-minute real-time training on water safety,” Reall continues, “We’re doing some training on our GPS devices. Kind of stuff like that. Some of the technology that may be changing.”

Reall, like many of the task force members, is familiar with hurricane deployments. But each storm is different and so is each deployment.

Reall says he’s thankful for the people back here in the Tri-State that help make it possible for the team to serve those in need.

“We’re able to do this because of the support that we get back home from state government, our local communities, and obviously, our families,” Reall adds, “So we appreciate the fact they do what they do to allow us to help people and kind of pay it forward.”

Reall’s team is smaller than the usual Ohio Task Force 1 crew because they will work almost completely in daylight. They will likely be deployed for around two weeks with about 10 days of work once the hurricane hits.

Other groups from our area that plan to help are Duke Energy, Butler County EMA, and the West Chester Fire Department.

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm, according to Associated Press.

There was still uncertainty over precisely where Ian would crash onshore, and its exact track could determine how severe the storm surge is for Tampa Bay, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. Landfall south of the bay could make the impact “much less bad,” McNoldy said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to prepare for extended power outages, and to get out of the storm’s potential path.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup
NASA released an unprecedented look at Jupiter and an unsettling eavesdrop on a black hole.
Jupiter is about to be larger, brighter in night sky than it’s been in 50+ years

Latest News

John Snyder II, 51, and Katherine Snyder, 51, were indicted on four counts of aggravated...
Parents indicted for child’s 2016 death; 5 other kids found severely malnourished, abused
Bus drivers special needs bus monitors, and mechanics at Princeton City Schools sent a notice...
Princeton City Schools bus drivers threaten strike after employer refuses to give paid time off
It is unclear if the Princeton High School shooter hoax is part of a string of alleged active...
Hoax 911 call of active shooter at Princeton High School traced back to California number
Philly Cheesestake taco, Birria taco, and street veggie taco from Mi Cozumel.
Cincinnati Taco Week returns: What you need to know