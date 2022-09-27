Ohio Task Force 1 waits in Alabama to help Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As people living in the path of Hurricane Ian continue to evacuate or prepare to shelter in place, Ohio Task Force 1 is waiting to deploy to the hardest hit areas.

The 47-person team left their Vandalia, Ohio, base on Saturday.

“We’ll start off, especially in a hurricane like this, we’ll start out with search and rescue of immediate needs right away,” says Task Force Leader Jack Reall, “We’ll go to more of evacuating people in isolated areas due to flood waters, collapsed structures that kind of stuff. And then we’ll probably start doing a door-to-door search of the impacted areas. Making sure that we don’t have anybody trapped. Doing some damage assessment along with that. And then follow up with some humanitarian stuff like getting water and food to places that are isolated by boat.”

Reall’s team is now awaiting orders in southeast Alabama.

Because they have some time between getting to Alabama and when the hurricane will hit, they are doing some on-location, pre-deployment training.

“We’re doing some last-minute real-time training on water safety,” Reall continues, “We’re doing some training on our GPS devices. Kind of stuff like that. Some of the technology that may be changing.”

Reall, like many of the task force members, is familiar with hurricane deployments. But each storm is different and so is each deployment.

Reall says he’s thankful for the people back here in the Tri-State that help make it possible for the team to serve those in need.

“We’re able to do this because of the support that we get back home from state government, our local communities, and obviously, our families,” Reall adds, “So we appreciate the fact they do what they do to allow us to help people and kind of pay it forward.”

Reall’s team is smaller than the usual Ohio Task Force 1 crew because they will work almost completely in daylight. They will likely be deployed for around two weeks with about 10 days of work once the hurricane hits.

Other groups from our area that plan to help are Duke Energy, Butler County EMA, and the West Chester Fire Department.

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters expected to strengthen it into a catastrophic Category 4 storm, according to Associated Press.

There was still uncertainty over precisely where Ian would crash onshore, and its exact track could determine how severe the storm surge is for Tampa Bay, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. Landfall south of the bay could make the impact “much less bad,” McNoldy said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to prepare for extended power outages, and to get out of the storm’s potential path.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.