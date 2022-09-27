Parents indicted for child’s 2016 death; 5 other kids found severely malnourished, abused

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two parents have been indicted on 26 total charges, including murder and endangering children, in connection with the 2016 death of one of their five children.

John Snyder II, 51, and Katherine Snyder, 51, are accused of purposely causing the death of the child, who was under 13 years old, around Oct. 5, 2016, according to court records from the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas.

The child died as a result of blunt-force trauma to the head, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

The Snyders’ other five children were found severely malnourished and had signs of physical abuse, Clausing added.

The children suffered from the alleged abuse of their parents on different occasions. The earliest documented date is New Year’s Eve 2014, with the last being Oct. 5, 2016, the documents read.

On Sept. 1, 2016, John and Katherine are accused of causing serious physical harm to the child who eventually died the next month, the 14-page court indictment claims.

Court records nor Assistant Prosecutor Clausing gave details on how authorities became aware of the alleged crimes.

The Snyders were indicted on four counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and 14 counts of endangering children, according to the court records.

Currently, John and Katherine are in custody at the Clinton County New York Jail, inmate records show.

A jail official tells FOX19 NOW the two were in court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.