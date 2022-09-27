Contests
Pause on Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban extended to Oct. 12

Everyday people share how they feel about the decision
Everyday people share how they feel about the decision
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has extended a temporary block on Ohio’s law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, until Oct. 12. The order issued Tuesday means pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation may continue in the meantime. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins issued his first 14-day pause Sept. 14 in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of the state’s remaining abortion providers. They contend the ban on most abortions once cardiac activity is detected — which can be before many people know they are pregnant — violates the Ohio Constitution. The next hearing in the case is scheduled Oct. 7.

