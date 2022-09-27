Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday.

The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee.

Officers the Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio on East Third Street.

Authorities believe the arrests are connected to gunshots being fired at Bobby Mackey’s earlier in the day, a source tells FOX19.

Bobby Mackey’s is a Wilder nightclub where three people were shot earlier this year.

Wilder police were initially called to the nightclub on reports of gunfire.

Two Wilder police officers remained at the nightclub speaking with witnesses when FOX19 arrived following the arrests. The officers cautioned us not to approach because they considered the area an active crime scene.

Sources say investigators are interviewing suspects.

No word on whether anyone was shot.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.