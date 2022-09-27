Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say

Police take suspects into custody near Newport on the Levee after shots were fired outside a...
Police take suspects into custody near Newport on the Levee after shots were fired outside a nightclub earlier Monday.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday.

The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee.

Officers the Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio on East Third Street.

Authorities believe the arrests are connected to gunshots being fired at Bobby Mackey’s earlier in the day, a source tells FOX19.

Bobby Mackey’s is a Wilder nightclub where three people were shot earlier this year.

Wilder police were initially called to the nightclub on reports of gunfire.

Two Wilder police officers remained at the nightclub speaking with witnesses when FOX19 arrived following the arrests. The officers cautioned us not to approach because they considered the area an active crime scene.

Sources say investigators are interviewing suspects.

No word on whether anyone was shot.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
The driver that hit Yvonne Foster, 79, stopped right away and is cooperating with the...
Woman found unconscious after being hit by vehicle in Green Township
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Clearing and Chilly
Milford animal lovers rescue kitten from storm drain
Milford residents rally to rescue kitten trapped storm drain for days
Critically missing 10-year-old Colerain boy found, police say
Photo of Officer Eric Ney taken on July 20.
Tri-State police officer shot in head will finally return home, family says