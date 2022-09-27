Contests
Tri-State police officer shot in head will finally return home, family says

Officer Eric Ney was shot in the face during a deadly officer-involved shooting in July
Photo of Officer Eric Ney taken on July 20.
Photo of Officer Eric Ney taken on July 20.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Sep. 26, 2022
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Family members say a Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the face will return home Tuesday.

Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12.

The man who shot Officer Ney, Mark Evers, 65, was shot dead by Sgt. Nicole Cordero, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said.

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though Ney was reportedly breathing on his own. The officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

He was discharged from a rehab center on July 30 but was readmitted to the ICU on Aug. 7 with several blood clots and pneumonia.

Doctors then discovered a hole in his skull allowing excess air into his brain. He had a temporary stent surgically installed, which doctors removed in early September.

Ney began physical and speech therapy a week later.

He will be fully released for the second time Tuesday.

Ney’s family speculated last month he might have long-term issues, including sinus problems, partial vision loss in one eye, and partial hearing loss in one ear. No word on whether those issues have materialized.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced last week no charges will be filed against Ney or Cordero.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

