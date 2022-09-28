2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work.

Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Latoya Dale, 31, was charged in Stewart’s murder last week.

“Just an absolutely senseless crime,” Sanders said Tuesday.

Zachary Holden and Latoya Dale (Boone County Detention Center/Kenton County Jail)

Stewart was on his way home from work walking along Madison Avenue on Aug. 18 when Holden and Dale approached him, authorities say. In the resulting encounter, one of them allegedly shot Virgil, whose body police found afterwards.

Investigators haven’t determined who shot Stewart. Sanders says Dale claims it was Holden.

Court documents claim the pair were trying to set up drug deals over Facebook to rob the dealers. Dale claims Holden got frustrated when a dealer did not show, so the two allegedly decided to rob the first person who came along.

Sanders previously called Virgil’s random targeting “everyone’s worst nightmare.” He explained Virgil was merely “the first person to walk past and look like a viable target for them.”

Stewart was walking home from his job at the Family Dollar, which friends say he took the job to support his granddaughters.

The pair allegedly made off with $6, which one of them took from Stewart as he lay already shot and dying.

Sanders says the two knew each other because Holden was dating Dale’s cousin.

Holden is at the Boone County Detention Center on a separate robbery charge.

Kenton County detectives served him with an arrest warrant Tuesday. He will appear in court in Kenton County.

Stewart’s daughter, Charlotte Stewart, vowed last week to see through the conviction of her father’s killers.

“As long as God gives me oxygen to be on this earth, I’m not going to miss a court date,” Charlotte said. “I’m not settling for nothing.”

On Tuesday, she reacted to Holden’s naming as the second suspect.

“Even with them being locked up, it doesn’t bring my dad back, you know what I mean?” She said. “But I’m happy my dad got justice.”

The arrests may give Charlotte some closure. They do not give her peace.

“I have no choice but to move forward,” she said. “I do feel closure. I do feel good. But there’s just something in me that’s not settling. It’s not ok with me. It’s just not. It’s never going to be.”

Holden faces 10-20 years if convicted on the robbery charge and at least 20 years with the possibility of life in prison if convicted on the murder charge.

Virgil’s funeral service will be held on Sept. 30 at Southside Baptist Church.

Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale (Provided/Kenton County Jail)

