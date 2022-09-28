Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say.

A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road and went down an embankment just before 10 a.m, according to dispatch.

Fire crews extricated him from the vehicle and took him in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

