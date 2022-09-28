Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Air Care called, then disregarded at Crosby Twp crash

Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County...
Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An Air Care medical helicopter was called to a serious injury crash in western Hamilton County Wednesday morning and then disregarded, dispatchers say.

A man was trapped inside a maroon pickup truck when it crashed into trees along the 9900 block of Hamilton Cleves Road and went down an embankment just before 10 a.m, according to dispatch.

Fire crews extricated him from the vehicle and took him in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, they said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is unclear if the Princeton High School shooter hoax is part of a string of alleged active...
Hoax 911 call of active shooter at Princeton High School traced back to California number
Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed
Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood
Caught on Cam: Man charged after driving through crash scene in Norwood
Driver in I-75 chase reaches 130mph; Video released
Driver in I-75 chase reaches 130mph: WATCH

Latest News

Heather Adkins
Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp
This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 10:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and provided by the...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Heather Adkins
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp
A shoeprint expert for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is testifying again Wednesday...
Pike County massacre trial: Shoeprint expert returns to stand