Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Security camera footage catches the graphic attack of a local 6-year-old boy.

It happened last Saturday on the front porch of the boy’s home.

Cincinnati Police District Three officers are investigating the attack.

For the safety of the boy and his parents, we are not revealing their names at this time.

“I saw a young man smacking and hitting on my child,” said the boy’s mother, “and I was terrified.”

The mother says her son came to her after the attack.

“He came in crying and in tears and said, ‘Some kid just took my phone and beat me up, call 911,’” she recalled.

Said the boy’s father, “How do kids at 12 years old hate so much?”

The father was out in the yard working at the time of the attack. The boy was filming his father on his cell phone.

That, the father says, is when three boys approached from down the street demanding that his son stop recording.

“This kid picked up the football and slammed it at me,” the father said. “He was not playing around and did it a second time.”

Cell phone video from the family shows the incident. The father says he felt helpless, even scared, not knowing if the violence would escalate.

Then, he says, a third juvenile went to the front porch.

The father says that boy grabbed the phone from his son and began to beat his son repeatedly. Moments later, the boys threw the phone back at the father.

The parents say this bullying never seems to end.

“My son has been subject to bullying in the neighborhood here... I’m sorry,” the mother said fighting back tears. “And it keeps escalating and escalating and getting worse.”

Asked whether they are afraid to let the boy outside now, the father replied, “Yes! I’m scared to let him do anything.”

They want justice for their son.

“My child should be able to come into his yard safely without living in fear of someone attacking him,” the mother said. “[...]Teach your kids to be kind, you know? There’s enough hate in this world, and enough turmoil, and we just ened to get along.”

