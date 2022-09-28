Chilly midweek with weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start we warm only to the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

We stay in the mid 60s for the rest of the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with dry air through Friday.

Saturday evening brings the next chance of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moves northward. The latest data brings the core of the remnants of Hurricane Ian just to the east of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Outer bands of the remnants will bring some showers in the eastern half of the tri-state Saturday evening, Sunday and early Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.