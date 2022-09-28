Coroner: Male killed in head-on NKY crash

WILDER, Ky. (WXIX) - A male is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The male, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead after he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Licking Pike in Wilder, according to Campbell County dispatchers.

One person was extricated from one of the vehicles and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another person was taken to St. Elizabeth.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to Wilder police for more information and will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.