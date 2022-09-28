FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium to be named ‘Best Venue’ award winner at World Football Summit

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium is set to be honored Wednesday at the World Football Summit in Madrid, Spain, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Mondo Stadia, a magazine-style publication focused on global stadiums, naming-rights partnerships and design, will on Wednesday present the “Best Venue” award to TQL Stadium. The honor is the first of its kind for TQL Stadium, and one of 10 awards recognizing achievement in various soccer industry fields globally.

In honoring TQL Stadium, Mondo Stadia wrote: “The design of TQL Stadium intentionally harnesses the energy of a dedicated fan base to bring a world-class soccer experience to Cincinnati.

“The new, state-of-the-art venue boasts a striking presence, connecting two historic neighborhoods – Over the Rhine and the West End – and honoring the legacy of soccer in the Queen City through a progressive design and ambitious interpretation of a Cincinnati on the rise.”

FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. (WXIX)

The “Best Venue” judging panel based rated venues based on fan experience, technological advances, day-of-game operations, personalized attention and catering.

“We built TQL Stadium to be a world-class MLS stadium, which would proudly represent Cincinnati across the nation and on the world stage,” said Jeff Berding, co-CEO FC Cincinnati, in a news release. “It is an honor to receive this prestigious global recognition. Cincinnati should be proud that TQL Stadium has been awarded Best Venue of 2022 at the World Football Summit.”

FC Cincinnati is less than two full Major League Soccer seasons into its existence at TQL Stadium, which already has hosted three high-profile U.S. Soccer matches, as well as a concert for recording artist, The Who.

TQL Stadium hosted in November the famed USMNT-Mexico Concacaf World Cup qualifying match, as well as a pre-World Cup tuneup game against Morocco June 1.

The U.S. women’s national team also routed Paraguay at TQL Stadium in September 2021.

FC Cincinnati closes out its second regular-season campaign 7:30 p.m. Saturday at TQL Stadium against Chicago Fire FC.

