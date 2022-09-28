Hendrickson’s career day earns him AFC Defensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) defensive end Trey Hendrickson is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

Hendrickson had a superb performance Sunday against the New York Jets (1-2) as he set his career-high for sacks in a game with 2.5.

The second-year Bengal also recorded four tackles and two forced fumbles in Week 3.

Hendrickson became the first Bengals player since at least 2000 to have 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a game.

He was part of a dominant defensive team effort on Sunday as the Bengals held the Jets without a touchdown.

Hendrickson is the first Bengal to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Carlos Dunlap in Week 17 of 2019.

Hendrickson and the Bengals will have a challenge on their hands in Week 4. The undefeated Miami Dolphins (3-0) come to Paycor Stadium with a revamped offense with playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Thursday Night Football between the Bengals and Dolphins kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.