Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Hendrickson’s career day earns him AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates with teammates after a sack...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates with teammates after a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) defensive end Trey Hendrickson is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

Hendrickson had a superb performance Sunday against the New York Jets (1-2) as he set his career-high for sacks in a game with 2.5.

The second-year Bengal also recorded four tackles and two forced fumbles in Week 3.

Hendrickson became the first Bengals player since at least 2000 to have 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a game.

He was part of a dominant defensive team effort on Sunday as the Bengals held the Jets without a touchdown.

Hendrickson is the first Bengal to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Carlos Dunlap in Week 17 of 2019.

Hendrickson and the Bengals will have a challenge on their hands in Week 4. The undefeated Miami Dolphins (3-0) come to Paycor Stadium with a revamped offense with playmakers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Thursday Night Football between the Bengals and Dolphins kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
It is unclear if the Princeton High School shooter hoax is part of a string of alleged active...
Hoax 911 call of active shooter at Princeton High School traced back to California number
Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game...
Bengals’ Reader to be sidelined for extended period due to knee injury, report say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass away from New York Jets' Lamarcus...
Joe Burrow earns FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs a reception into the end zone for a...
Joe Burrow takes over as the Bengals offense finds its groove in win over the Jets