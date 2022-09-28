Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact our weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start with morning low temperatures in the 30s Wednesday, we will warm into the 30s under mostly sunny skies.

We will remain dry with daytime highs in the 60s through Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring rain to the Tri-State the second half of the weekend.

Chances for rain are in the forecast now starting Saturday night and through Sunday night.

Hurricane Ian: Landfall expected as a Cat. 4 storm with windspeeds of 140mph+ near Cape Coral and Port Charlotte Florida by 3pm. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/v5aUMCUjbM — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) September 28, 2022

This depends on the path of the monster storm expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 with wind gusts up to 140 mph.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this forecast.

