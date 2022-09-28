Contests
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact our weather

Our weather here at home will be quiet, sunny, and mid 60's Wednesday afternoon. The latest on Hurricane Ian as of the 6am update now.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start with morning low temperatures in the 30s Wednesday, we will warm into the 30s under mostly sunny skies.

We will remain dry with daytime highs in the 60s through Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring rain to the Tri-State the second half of the weekend.

Chances for rain are in the forecast now starting Saturday night and through Sunday night.

This depends on the path of the monster storm expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 with wind gusts up to 140 mph.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this forecast.

