Jefferson Avenue closed in Clifton after ‘serious injury’ crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jefferson Avenue is closed due to a “serious injury” crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, CPD announced the road is shut down in both directions between University Avenue & Daniels Street.

Officers are on scene and the Traffic Unit is investigating.

Police did not release any more information regarding the crash.

