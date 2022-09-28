Jefferson Avenue closed in Clifton after ‘serious injury’ crash
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jefferson Avenue is closed due to a “serious injury” crash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, CPD announced the road is shut down in both directions between University Avenue & Daniels Street.
Officers are on scene and the Traffic Unit is investigating.
Police did not release any more information regarding the crash.
A FOX19 NOW crew is heading to the scene and this story will be updated soon.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.