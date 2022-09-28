Kenton County woman sentenced on wire fraud charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An Independence woman was sentenced Wednesday for wiring more than half a million dollars to her personal bank account.

Hachelle Alsip, 42, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for wire fraud.

According to a 2016 plea agreement, Victory Mortgage hired Alsip as a loan funding representative to help distribute funds with loans provided by the lending company to its borrowers. In 2021, Alsip transferred $507,000 to her personal bank account from one of Victory Mortgage’s business checking accounts.

Alsip pleaded guilty in June 2022, according to the Eastern District of Kentucky’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

After her sentence is up, Alsip will be under supervision by the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

