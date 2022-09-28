Loveland police searching for registered sex offender

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man with an active arrest warrant.

The Loveland Police Department got a call about a suspicious person some time in the last week.

They followed up on the call and determined the person to be 26-year-old Devin Hartley.

“The subject is a registered sex offender and at that time had committed no crimes,” the department said Tuesday.

Since then, police say they have been in contact with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hartley, though it remains unclear on what charge.

If you see Hartley, police urge you to contact them at 513.677.7000 or dial 911.

