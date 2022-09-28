Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Loveland police searching for registered sex offender

The investigation began with a call about a suspicious person.
Devin Hartley
Devin Hartley(Loveland Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man with an active arrest warrant.

The Loveland Police Department got a call about a suspicious person some time in the last week.

They followed up on the call and determined the person to be 26-year-old Devin Hartley.

“The subject is a registered sex offender and at that time had committed no crimes,” the department said Tuesday.

Since then, police say they have been in contact with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hartley, though it remains unclear on what charge.

If you see Hartley, police urge you to contact them at 513.677.7000 or dial 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early...
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
NASA released an unprecedented look at Jupiter and an unsettling eavesdrop on a black hole.
Jupiter is about to be larger, brighter in night sky than it’s been in 50+ years
Demetrius Clay, 32, died as a result of a shooting in Millavle Friday, according to Cincinnati...
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, center, catches a pass short of the end zone...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill has message for Bengals’ Eli Apple ahead of TNF matchup
Jacob Bumpass
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday

Latest News

Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
Daughter resolved to see through conviction of her father’s killers
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
Thousands rally for abortion access at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati.
Hamilton County judge extends restraining order in decisive Ohio abortion case
Man accused of trying to lure child into his car in Anderson Township
Man accused of trying to lure child into his car in Anderson Township