Middletown Middle School on lockdown, high school dismissed early

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown Middle School is on lockdown due to a suspicious package, Middletown Police Chief David Birk said.

The chief did not explain where the suspicious package was found, but law enforcement was on scene as of 11 a.m.

Middletown High School, which was on lockdown earlier, has since been dismissed early for the day.

The high schoolers who ride the bus were picked up shortly after 11:15 a.m., the school district wrote on its website. Students needing to be picked up by their parents will be at the school’s track field.

Parents are asked to enter off of Manchester and exit onto Breiel Boulevard.

