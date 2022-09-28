Contests
Kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’ leads to woman’s arrest

Virginia Stamper was arrested for cruelty to a companion animal and then later charged with...
Virginia Stamper was arrested for cruelty to a companion animal and then later charged with drug abuse, according to Middletown police.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten is facing an animal cruelty charge.

Virginia Stamper was found by a police officer away from the scene where the alleged crime happened, Middletown police explained.

The officer took Stamper back to the scene where he found the injured kitten.

The kitten was still alive but was seriously injured with “gaping slices to the neck,” the arresting officer stated.

Stamper was arrested for cruelty to a companion animal and taken to Middletown Jail, according to police.

While she was being booked, a corrections officer found a baggie of meth in her purse, Middletown police claimed. She was then additionally charged with drug abuse, police said.

The arrest report from Middletown did not include an explanation for why Stamper cut the kitten’s neck.

