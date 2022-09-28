Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three years of probation.

Adkins, 33, also is required to continue staying away from her child.

Heather Adkins was just sentenced to 6 mo in the River City Correctional Facility to receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Following that she'll be on probation for 3 years where she's ordered to stay away from her son that she abandoned.

Akins was indicted in March on kidnapping and endangering children charges that could have put her in prison for a maximum of 11 years.

But in a plea deal, she recently pleaded guilty to endangering children, and the kidnapping charge was dropped.

The judge could have sentenced her to a maximum of three years in prison.

Adkins drove from Indiana to Tennessee in February to drop off two of her three children with a friend and then abandoned her son on the way back in Colerain Township, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

She drove to Copper Creek Lane on Feb. 17 and “basically kicked the kid out of the car,” Deters has said.

The boy was left in the pouring rain on a cold night on a road without sidewalks, according to Deters.

Passing motorists spotted the soaking wet child and called 911 around 9 p.m., according to court documents and recordings of 911 calls.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Deters said back in March when Adkins was indicted,” to imagine what this nonverbal, 5-year-old boy went through. I’m certain he was confused and hurt. His mother, being the person with whom he totally depended upon, dumps him on a dangerous road - in the pouring rain - to fend for himself, 70 miles from his home.”

Once the boy was in the care of the police, they shared his photo with FOX19 NOW and other media, asking for help to find his family.

Shelbyville residents saw the photos and recognized the child as Martin Thomas Adkins.

The boy’s mother was arrested in Kentucky two days later on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

She initially claimed in a jailhouse interview that she left her son with a friend and did not abandon him.

“I didn’t. That’s why he was left there, and I’m to go back there, so he knows that I never left him. It’s just going to take a long time for him to trust me again and for me to trust myself as well,” she said.

Her story changed several times as she spoke with FOX19 NOW from the jail in Georgetown on Feb. 20.

She even claimed at one point she never left him in Colerain Township, saying he was with his brothers at her friend’s house in Tennessee.

Adkins eventually admitted she left her son alone:

“No, I didn’t leave him with anyone. I knew I would be forgiven. It would take a long time. I just had to be able to get rid of one last demon. All the burdens that I’ve carried for all these years that were never meant to be mine.”

Adkins will spend her sentence at the River City Correctional Facility to receive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

