NKY woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for beating son with baseball bat

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says that Kimberly Deaton, 50, pleaded guilty on July 18 to one count of criminal abuse and one count of assault after she was accused of beating her adopted son with a baseball bat.

According to Kenton County police, officers were tipped off on Jan. 13 about possible abuse in the home.

Kenton County Chief of Police Spike Jones says his office got an email from a young boy who said he was being abused.

Jones then dispatched police to Gardnersville Road in Demossville, where officers found the boy.

According to a citation, the boy had large amounts of swelling and cuts on his face, as well as severe bruising all over his back.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

It lists both Demossville and Piner as the locations of the alleged abuse, the second of which is located within Kenton County.

