Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday.

The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto.

A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Three other suspects fled the scene, though their involvement remains unclear.

No word on what happened to the car, which authorities believe to have been stolen, according to the CFD spokesperson.

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after officers say someone in a stolen car hit two pedestrians here in Clifton. A worker of the coffee shop here says physicians and nurses who were having coffee immediately ran out to help. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/lz9qIlvGX3 — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) September 28, 2022

It happened around 3:47 p.m. in the 2900 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Companies responded to reports of a pedestrian struck. They found two people down on Jefferson.

Police confirmed the two people were pedestrians.

Pranet Krar says he jumped in to help one of the women, though she didn’t have a pulse.

“I ran to her, and she was on her chest on the ground, and I think she had a broken leg or something like that,” Krar said. “We flipped her over. It was me and a nurse, and we provided chest compressions until first responders got to the scene.”

EMS transported two victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One of those victims was pronounced dead. The other victim suffered minor injuries, police say.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Pinto sent a statement to UC students and faculty Wednesday evening. It reads in part:

“I want to share our deepest condolences with the family of our student whose life was taken far too soon. For our injured student, our hopes remain focused on a full recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families and their loved ones.

“I realize this news is traumatic and difficult to process for our Bearcat family. Please know that the university will do everything possible to support you. I encourage you to seek out dedicated support services across campus, including our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS).

“More than ever, we must support each other during these difficult times.”

Pedestrian safety is an ongoing issue in Cincinnati, particularly at intersections like Jefferson and University.

“That intersection is so crazy,” said Chandelle Swigart, a witness to the crash. “The crosswalk doesn’t even give you enough time to get across the street before it turns red.”

According to City data, there have been 1,137 crashes involving pedestrians since 2019. Of those, 26 have resulted in deaths.

Total year-to-date pedestrian-involved crashes are down so far in 2022 compared to previous years.

The same was true of year-to-date deadly pedestrian-involved crashes, of which Cincinnati saw four in 2019, six in 2020 and five in 2021.

The year-to-date count was four in 2022. Wednesday’s crash puts the count at five, in line with 2021 and in excess of 2019.

City Council has approved $8.2 million for pedestrian safety projects in the city over the last two years.

On Wednesday, council members considered a proposal to create a specialized pedestrian safety installation crew in the Department of Transportation and Engineering. The crew would install speed cushions, speed humps and signage year-round.

The ordinance will go before City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.