Pike County massacre trial: Shoeprint expert returns to stand

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A shoeprint expert with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is expected to testify again Wednesday as George Wagner IV’s murder trial continues in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

PIKE COUNTY: Day 13 of the George Wagner IV murder trial about to begin. Expecting more testimony in shoe print evidence and forensics. Wagner accused of killing eight members of Rhoden family in 2016. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/7E5y9tOehg — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) September 28, 2022

Special Agent Suzanne Elliott will continue telling jurors about the shoe impressions found at the four slaying scenes.

She decided against having her testimony recorded and shown on the trial’s live stream, but FOX19 NOW Reporter Mike Schell is listening in the courtroom. He will have live updates on air all afternoon starting at 4 p.m.

In her testimony Tuesday, Elliott said the shoeprints at Chris Rhoden Sr.’s trailer did not match him or his cousin, Gary Rhoden.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

Wagner IV, 30, is the first member of his family of four who was indicted in the April 21-22, 2016 slayings to go on trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Most of the victims were found shot execution-style shortly before 8 a.m. on April 22, 2016, in three separate trailers on Union Hill Road. The eighth victim, Kenneth Rhoden, was found shot once in the head at his trailer some 6.5 miles away on Left Fork Road.

Wagner IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, and their mother, Angela Wagner, pleaded guilty for their roles in the killings last year.

Both are scheduled to testify against him in the coming weeks.

Download & Listen on Spotify or Apple: Cincinnati’s Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Parts 1, 2, 3 and 4

Days before the slayings, Angela Wagner, was seen on security camera footage buying shoes at the Walmart store in Waverly, according to prosecutors.

In her plea agreement, Angela Wagner admitted that she bought a brand of shoe that she said her sons would never wear and sizes that were larger than her sons’ feet.

The shoes have never been found.

Prosecutors have said that evidence was destroyed.

Jake Wagner, 28, pleaded guilty to eight counts of murder and 15 other charges including gun specifications, conspiracy, burglary, possession of dangerous ordnance and tampering with evidence.

In exchange, prosecutors say they will drop the possibility of the death penalty and Jake Wagner agreed to serve eight life sentences without parole.

His lawyer said Jake Wagner “knows he’s going to die in prison without any judicial relief.”

He is held at the Franklin County Jail.

His mother pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal. The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

The prosecution is recommending the 51-year-old woman serve 30 years in prison with no possibility of the death penalty. She currently is held at the jail in Delaware County.

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.