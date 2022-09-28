Suspects flee after trying to steal ATM in Oakley

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for two suspects who tried to yank out and steal the ATM machine at an Oakley bank.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police.

Their descriptions were not immediately available.

There are multiple video surveillance cameras in the area police confirmed they planned to review.

