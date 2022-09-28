Contests
Suspects flee after trying to steal ATM in Oakley

Cincinnati police say they are searching for two suspects who tried to yank out and steal the...
Cincinnati police say they are searching for two suspects who tried to yank out and steal the ATM machine at an Oakley bank.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for two suspects who tried to yank out and steal the ATM machine at an Oakley bank.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police.

Their descriptions were not immediately available.

There are multiple video surveillance cameras in the area police confirmed they planned to review.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

