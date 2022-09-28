Tri-State high school senior achieves rare feat with perfect ACT score

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield High School senior has accomplished what very few students have - get a perfect score on his ACT.

Caden McCollum has earned the nickname “Mr. Perfect” from his principal at Fairfield High School.

How rare is McCollum’s accomplishment?

Well, according to Fairfield City School District, of the 1.6 million students who take the ACT, only 0.334% of test-takers achieve a perfect score.

The Fairfield senior is not letting his ACT score go to his head, though.

“I still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

McCollum hopes to attend Miami University and possibly major in physics.

