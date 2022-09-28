Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot

Contests
By Chris Riva
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ky. (WXIX) - The parking lot at the Kentucky Motor Speedway is full once again.

It is full of assembled Ford trucks that cannot be sold because they are missing parts.

The unfinished trucks keep piling up in the massive lots of the motor speedway, but Ford is also using an abandoned ammunition factory in Charlestown, Indiana.

This is the sign of times for the auto industry that struggles to deliver vehicles simply because they can’t get all of the parts they need.

The president of the Ford Motor company said it’s not just a semiconductor computer chip issue.

FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva has more on the story in the below video.

