Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

US ski mountaineer’s body found after Nepal expedition

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hilaree Nelson was known for extreme skiing and as a pioneer in the mountaineering community.

She was also known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.

Nelson hadn’t been seen since Monday while exploring Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth-highest mountain in the world.

By Wednesday, the 49-year-old’s body was found.

Last week, Nelson posted about the challenges of the trip along with pictures of the expedition.

In her post, she said she didn’t feel “as sure-footed on Manaslu” and mentioned the bad weather. She also said the journey was testing her resilience.

Nelson leaves behind two children and her partner, who was with her on this expedition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
It is unclear if the Princeton High School shooter hoax is part of a string of alleged active...
Hoax 911 call of active shooter at Princeton High School traced back to California number
Larry Turner, 38, is accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio Pike.
Man arrested following road shooting in Batavia Township
Skylar Richardson, who was found guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021 and sentenced to...
Skylar Richardson returns to court with hopes to have her record sealed
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard

Latest News

Kenton County woman receives sentence on wire fraud charges
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Advocacy group seeks new White House post on hostage cases
FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
Biden on ending hunger in US: ‘I know we can do this’
Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds