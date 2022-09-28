Woman charged with murder after Lincoln Heights homeowner shoots man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was charged with murder after a Lincoln Heights homeowner shot and killed a man she chased and stabbed, court records show.

Ebony Stenson’s bond was set at $750,000 during her initial appearance Wednesday in Hamilton County Municipal Court by Judge Bernie Bouchard.

Stenson, 39, of Millvale, got into a domestic argument with 48-year-old Henri Jennings as he drove in their vehicle near Chamberlain Avenue on the night of Sept. 19, according to investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the altercation, Ebony sliced Henri’s neck with a box cutter (knife),” a detective wrote in an affidavit.

He crashed their vehicle, got out and ran off to escape her, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Henri fled from the vehicle at which time Ebony used (it) and attempted to run over Henri. Henri fled from Ebony and ran up the steps at 900 Chamberlain Avenue.....Henri pushed his way through the front door engaging in a physical altercation with the homeowner at which time he was shot three times. Henri crawled out of the house and died on the front step.”

Sheriff’s officials recently indicated no charges would be filed against the homeowner, who was watching television when Jennings burst in.

“The homeowner feared for his life and shot the victim more than one time,” they wrote in a news release.

